Jan 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 14,008.050 million rupees Open interest : 528,207 Volume : 217,614 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 73.3225 73.6900 73.1900 73.2475 3032 8026 797.49947 10861 EURINR 25-Feb-15 73.8075 74.0225 73.6200 73.6425 49 174 5.16426 70 EURINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 74.4975 0 200 0 0 EURINR 27-May-15 76.7000 76.7025 76.7000 76.7025 3 450 34.51575 450 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.3800 94.9650 94.3550 94.6200 2776 4541 939.02061 9925 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 94.8425 95.4200 94.8375 95.0975 951 954 133.97811 1408 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 95.5050 95.6600 95.5050 95.6600 5 15 4.77878 50 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.0450 53.5250 53.0075 53.3600 1905 3309 357.88674 6718 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.4000 53.7675 53.3050 53.5925 88 398 8.30012 155 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2900 62.4250 62.2450 62.3675 7519 367505 10907.64155 174946 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.5975 62.7700 62.5975 62.7250 603 67248 493.69632 7873 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0700 63.1650 63.0325 63.1050 192 42839 317.99546 5039 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5675 63.5675 63.5000 63.5525 4 25065 6.92683 109 USDINR 27-May-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 63.9375 0 2472 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.2975 0 1694 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6200 64.6200 64.6200 64.6200 1 3317 0.6462 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)