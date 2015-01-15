Jan 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 47,744.439 million rupees Open interest : 561,598 Volume : 752,588 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 73.1600 73.1600 71.7800 72.7850 14423 5333 2791.62831 38543 EURINR 25-Feb-15 73.4650 73.4750 72.1650 73.1550 932 641 328.90802 4524 EURINR 27-Mar-15 72.8575 72.8575 72.8575 72.8575 1 212 0.87429 12 EURINR 27-May-15 75.7400 75.7400 75.7400 75.7400 1 600 11.361 150 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.4000 94.9475 93.6850 94.6875 8392 4466 2193.86093 23303 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 94.9025 95.4000 94.1750 95.2850 370 937 117.21254 1240 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 95.7675 0 15 0 0 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.2000 53.5675 52.3575 53.4075 6655 4490 778.10705 14716 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.6850 53.8875 52.6850 53.6500 232 397 43.12457 812 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.1000 62.2425 61.5900 62.1850 22510 366690 35292.50963 569946 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.4700 62.5700 61.9450 62.5300 5310 101633 5369.40073 86317 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.7200 62.9125 62.3400 62.9125 578 43608 546.03372 8721 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.1275 63.3000 62.8375 63.3000 66 25160 255.3179 4051 USDINR 27-May-15 63.3825 63.6925 63.1025 63.6925 45 2410 6.33456 100 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.8050 63.9325 63.7200 63.9200 16 1709 8.4817 133 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.1900 64.1925 64.1900 64.1925 4 3297 1.28383 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)