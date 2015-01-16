Jan 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 29,387.986 million rupees Open interest : 569,579 Volume : 464,513 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Jan-15 72.6225 72.7375 71.7800 71.9100 3562 5381 703.22134 9742 EURINR 25-Feb-15 72.9275 72.9275 72.1650 72.3875 81 766 27.03227 373 EURINR 27-Mar-15 72.9900 72.9900 72.9600 72.9600 2 13 14.67096 201 EURINR 28-Apr-15 73.3625 73.3625 73.3625 73.3625 1 1 0.07336 1 EURINR 27-May-15 75.0000 75.0000 75.0000 75.0000 2 300 22.5 300 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 94.3950 94.6575 93.9400 94.2850 4786 5363 1349.05223 14303 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 95.0200 95.0400 94.4400 94.7500 51 991 9.18544 97 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 95.8725 0 15 0 0 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 53.5350 53.6900 53.1300 53.2250 2391 2438 325.97965 6114 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 53.6800 53.7175 53.4200 53.4575 41 399 3.10597 58 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.1200 62.3225 61.9200 62.0225 18807 367159 22765.92529 366709 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.5475 62.6500 62.2650 62.3625 2033 103110 2779.37272 44528 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.9200 63.0125 62.6425 62.7050 671 50956 1306.96896 20813 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.3975 63.3975 63.1100 63.1325 29 25160 17.67966 280 USDINR 27-May-15 63.4800 63.4800 63.2400 63.4200 53 2448 41.65853 657 USDINR 26-Jun-15 63.8725 63.9000 63.7700 63.9000 4 1879 10.84157 170 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.1800 64.1800 64.1800 64.1800 11 3200 10.71806 167 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCD-CURFUT> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, BSE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)