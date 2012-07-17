Jul 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 122,011.59 million rupees Open interest : 1,232,147 Volume : 2,195,403 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.5500 67.8525 67.4550 67.7475 8492 20386 2091.97539 30897 EURINR 29-Aug-12 67.8450 68.1250 67.7700 68.0150 155 2762 43.85254 645 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.2500 68.2500 68.2500 68.2500 24 51 1.638 24 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 85.9975 86.3800 85.8650 86.1575 4630 16365 1017.01282 11811 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.3500 86.6900 86.2100 86.4375 161 2298 65.22727 755 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.0000 87.0000 86.1000 86.7000 16 214 2.76621 32 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.7200 69.9775 69.4925 69.7075 4662 10313 1108.00542 15898 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.0000 70.2000 69.7600 69.9600 66 1167 15.96204 228 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.3775 70.3775 70.3775 70.3775 1 6 0.07038 1 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.0800 55.2750 54.8825 55.1700 94456 700621 112753.1228 2046582 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.4200 55.5500 55.1675 55.4425 4735 257940 3935.48386 71066 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5275 55.8400 55.4300 55.7150 710 92017 571.58013 10275 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0200 56.1075 55.2900 56.0150 258 45248 154.09743 2757 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.2450 56.3525 56.0025 56.2600 80 11966 81.97384 1459 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.3050 56.6000 56.3000 56.5000 33 11903 74.14642 1313 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7500 56.7500 56.7500 56.7500 8 4856 66.76645 1176 USDINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3000 3 7286 0.17205 3 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.0025 57.1425 57.0025 57.1425 14 15427 5.87826 103 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8500 57.8500 57.8500 57.8500 2 27608 17.41293 301 USDINR 29-May-13 56.9200 57.7500 56.9200 57.7500 5 1424 0.74537 13 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.5425 58.0300 57.5425 57.9200 6 2289 3.70797 64 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)