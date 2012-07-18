Jul 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,349.01 million rupees Open interest : 1,280,689 Volume : 1,974,305 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.7500 68.0400 67.6550 67.8625 8232 18691 2347.47357 34568 EURINR 29-Aug-12 67.9450 68.3200 67.9450 68.1400 116 2784 44.40492 651 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.1975 86.6200 86.0850 86.5300 2972 16445 808.1048 9349 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.4525 86.9000 86.4525 86.8550 223 2496 70.29687 810 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.0850 87.0850 87.0500 87.0500 2 215 0.17414 2 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.2225 70.2800 69.2000 70.2325 4252 10743 1041.74492 14875 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 69.5000 70.5100 69.5000 70.4925 82 1324 17.64362 251 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.1700 55.5700 55.0500 55.5225 89351 730337 100378.838 1812690 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.3600 55.8475 55.3400 55.8025 5288 280578 4558.226 81898 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6800 56.1150 55.6375 56.0775 689 94030 419.8481 7502 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0650 56.3950 56.0550 56.3550 151 45791 137.63082 2449 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.3075 56.6500 56.3075 56.6225 140 12780 353.87488 6268 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.6225 56.9000 56.6225 56.8975 35 12745 73.03369 1288 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.0000 57.1000 57.0000 57.1000 5 4978 36.08675 634 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.4900 57.6000 57.2950 57.5875 61 15701 42.65872 742 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9000 57.9000 57.9000 57.9000 5 27343 15.36141 266 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.9225 5 1419 0.28961 5 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.2000 58.4200 58.2000 58.4000 8 2289 3.3275 57 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)