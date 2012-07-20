Jul 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,474.512 million rupees Open interest : 1,199,717 Volume : 1,747,408 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.7100 67.8700 67.5700 67.6900 7329 18964 1768.20768 26127 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.1000 68.1000 67.8525 67.9800 139 2428 52.65538 775 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.5500 86.8875 86.4625 86.8100 3491 17045 939.40051 10841 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.0000 87.1900 86.8000 87.1500 258 3329 97.46365 1120 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.2000 87.3500 87.0925 87.3050 49 115 25.48197 292 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.2500 87.2500 87.2500 87.2500 1 49 2.18125 25 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.2900 70.4600 70.0825 70.3425 3473 10873 671.92253 9564 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.4950 70.7000 70.3000 70.6575 120 1539 29.51589 419 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.2325 55.4025 55.1325 55.3350 71657 665740 86535.61356 1566249 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.5250 55.6825 55.4100 55.6300 5669 304345 5172.55656 93130 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.9975 55.9975 55.6850 55.8650 728 92601 847.95256 15191 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.0100 57.0100 55.9800 56.2025 396 49233 879.03359 15671 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.3150 56.4800 56.2725 56.4700 91 13065 184.78217 3278 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.6000 56.7300 56.5125 56.6225 80 14938 238.99497 4221 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9350 57.0000 56.8000 57.0000 7 5453 28.74959 505 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)