Jul 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 149,166.77 million rupees Open interest : 1,328,073 Volume : 2,645,084 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 67.5800 67.9225 67.3725 67.8875 9091 19151 2970.2835 43927 EURINR 29-Aug-12 67.9000 68.2000 67.5100 68.1325 202 2692 57.27199 844 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.1150 68.4375 68.1150 68.4375 11 57 1.84194 27 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.6800 87.0600 86.6000 86.9675 3397 15828 918.07539 10564 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.1000 87.3600 86.9525 87.2625 327 3880 122.06596 1399 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.5000 87.5525 87.5000 87.5450 15 122 2.80134 32 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.0025 71.7250 71.0025 71.5300 4887 11933 1160.00512 16231 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.0775 71.9750 70.8100 71.8100 534 2283 134.98305 1882 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 1 1 0.072 1 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.5500 56.0700 55.5500 56.0075 92498 663816 129182.6885 2310540 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.7000 56.3500 55.7000 56.2850 10664 364846 11295.24402 201016 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.9900 56.6100 55.7825 56.5375 1472 100398 1849.82495 32771 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.4100 56.8925 56.4100 56.8550 620 54418 947.85361 16699 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.6700 57.1500 56.6700 57.0625 139 13248 190.24792 3338 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0000 57.4000 56.8500 57.3800 118 16804 261.3819 4565 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.3425 57.5500 57.3425 57.5000 14 5564 47.0605 818 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.5525 57.8550 57.5525 57.8400 5 7297 0.7515 13 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.0000 58.0500 58.0000 58.0500 4 15952 14.56204 251 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.0000 58.3200 58.0000 58.3200 4 27344 0.87436 15 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.6425 58.9500 58.6425 58.9500 8 2439 8.88385 151 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)