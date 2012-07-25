Jul 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 158,585.02 million rupees Open interest : 1,346,062 Volume : 2,785,354 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.0375 68.3600 67.9525 68.2575 8316 18245 2057.90468 30185 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.2400 68.6200 68.2400 68.5075 836 5673 329.84904 4818 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.8000 68.8200 68.8000 68.8200 6 103 0.41282 6 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.5000 69.5000 69.5000 69.5000 1 2512 0.417 6 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.3000 87.5400 86.9625 87.0225 5176 12303 1505.02483 17240 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.6700 87.8700 87.2925 87.3175 983 8033 478.75433 5464 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.9500 88.1800 87.5375 87.5475 34 92 8.61403 98 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.9550 72.2550 71.7000 71.7500 6130 10601 1556.62894 21625 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 72.2500 72.5000 71.9300 71.9975 757 5547 298.35979 4131 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 72.6200 72.6800 72.3350 72.3900 18 30 1.81095 25 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.3050 56.5125 56.1275 56.1625 90254 539367 128915.5452 2288343 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.5500 56.7950 56.4100 56.4450 13819 493743 20012.19832 353461 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.2450 57.0500 56.2450 56.7025 1449 121892 2445.48237 42989 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.1550 57.3300 56.9600 56.9850 365 63830 455.64527 7977 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.3000 57.5800 57.2100 57.2200 126 15451 182.02261 3172 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.5100 57.8575 57.5000 57.5000 204 16378 143.87399 2496 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.9100 57.9500 57.6650 57.6650 152 6062 163.67381 2826 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.0500 58.1650 58.0500 58.1525 19 7500 16.57232 285 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.3200 58.3200 58.3200 58.3200 4 16014 2.16067 37 USDINR 26-Jun-13 59.2500 59.2850 59.0625 59.0625 6 2686 10.07068 170 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)