Jul 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 181,777.83 million rupees Open interest : 1,366,104 Volume : 3,217,042 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.0975 68.1975 67.6900 68.1225 8412 14496 2097.90217 30852 EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.3000 68.4650 68.0100 68.3875 2356 9345 751.26716 11005 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.4000 68.6050 68.0000 68.6050 35 354 19.41725 285 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.7225 87.1000 86.4500 86.8100 4263 9553 1348.37674 15542 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.0025 87.3275 86.7650 87.0625 1889 10730 623.81997 7166 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.2150 87.4700 87.1500 87.4700 35 172 21.97595 252 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.5525 71.8200 70.9075 71.0550 5508 7634 1666.68875 23297 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.9000 72.0525 71.0700 71.3125 2532 7437 917.54699 12792 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 72.0600 72.2275 71.5450 71.5525 19 30 7.41925 103 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.0750 56.1100 55.5000 55.5675 87524 378262 137790.6434 2465491 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.4125 56.4125 55.7750 55.8275 24842 645660 34100.51495 607235 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.6100 56.6500 56.0400 56.0875 1690 126576 1616.88601 28664 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.8600 56.9300 56.3050 56.3325 452 63920 606.77116 10705 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.1500 57.1500 56.5525 56.6975 79 16011 151.2755 2653 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.3000 57.3900 56.8200 56.9025 48 16314 47.82106 836 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.5200 57.5200 57.3200 57.3200 5 6050 2.01079 35 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.6025 57.6025 57.6025 57.6025 1 7500 0.0576 1 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.8900 58.0500 57.8150 57.8150 6 16024 5.797 100 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.4500 58.4500 58.4500 58.4500 3 27360 0.9352 16 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.8525 58.9150 58.6200 58.6200 5 2676 0.7062 12 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)