Jul 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,944.183 million rupees Open interest : 1,119,901 Volume : 1,493,883 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.5950 68.5950 68.1200 68.3000 5126 18247 1453.91019 21282 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.6050 68.6600 68.5000 68.5400 14 441 3.22346 47 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.2600 87.4500 87.0625 87.3925 2492 19554 598.47303 6855 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.5000 87.7000 87.5000 87.6875 43 456 10.50999 120 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.4800 1 51 0.08792 1 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.8900 71.2800 70.6325 71.1525 5501 14102 1294.69244 18234 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9000 71.5100 70.9000 71.2325 23 98 2.06654 29 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.5675 71.5675 71.5675 71.5675 1 3 0.07157 1 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.5400 55.7875 55.4300 55.7225 65224 797037 78637.62428 1412641 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.8275 56.0500 55.7200 55.9975 1966 132002 1307.56247 23381 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0000 56.3200 56.0000 56.2775 289 71029 470.56534 8373 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.1500 56.5800 56.1500 56.5275 78 16269 82.31891 1458 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.6400 56.8250 56.5775 56.7875 66 16911 74.37486 1311 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.1000 57.1000 57.1000 57.1000 1 6004 0.0571 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0300 2 7588 1.1406 20 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2000 57.5000 57.2000 57.5000 6 16213 3.43965 60 USDINR 29-May-13 58.1100 58.1100 58.1100 58.1100 1 1320 0.29055 5 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.5400 58.5400 58.3000 58.3600 5 2526 0.46699 8 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.1100 59.1100 58.6100 58.6100 4 50 3.30716 56 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)