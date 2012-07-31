Jul 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 134,286.61 million rupees Open interest : 1,181,726 Volume : 2,385,975 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.3300 68.6600 68.2800 68.5000 6374 19329 1783.37984 26042 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.8500 68.8500 68.6500 68.7875 11 450 5.98419 87 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.3500 87.9375 87.2750 87.3975 3949 19719 952.86484 10885 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.7500 88.1500 87.6500 87.7000 45 471 7.38237 84 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.5000 88.5000 88.1000 88.1000 4 260 41.43695 470 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.0725 71.5100 71.0275 71.3150 6369 13857 1577.96457 22141 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.4500 71.7300 71.2000 71.5575 41 100 25.05504 351 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.5650 71.5650 71.5650 71.5650 4 4 14.38882 201 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.6200 56.0275 55.5800 55.8350 89863 820431 126880.8024 2272416 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.8700 56.2900 55.8700 56.1050 2606 140034 2137.80741 38107 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2200 56.5775 56.1725 56.4225 477 73163 544.27267 9651 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.5350 56.8275 56.5000 56.6475 167 15683 198.88324 3511 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.7475 57.1450 56.7475 56.8075 51 16891 65.14448 1143 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9900 57.2800 56.9900 57.0100 9 6211 13.97521 244 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.7000 57.7000 57.7000 57.7000 3 7588 3.97602 69 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.9125 57.9125 57.7000 57.7000 7 16213 11.43825 198 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.0000 58.0000 58.0000 58.0000 7 27360 11.13444 192 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.1100 1 1275 2.6217 45 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 4 2531 1.755 30 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.8000 58.8000 58.5500 58.6825 6 156 6.34939 108 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)