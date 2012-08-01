Aug 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 95,087.704 million rupees Open interest : 1,091,739 Volume : 1,686,481 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.6875 68.7600 68.4500 68.6150 4675 18968 1331.49445 19407 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.8500 68.9450 68.8200 68.9000 8 449 0.75767 11 EURINR 29-Oct-12 68.9850 68.9850 68.9625 68.9625 3 111 0.34484 5 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.6225 87.6775 87.0200 87.1250 4157 17527 1386.33956 15898 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.6400 88.6400 87.3550 87.3550 17 480 4.20025 48 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.9000 87.9000 87.9000 87.9000 2 228 2.8128 32 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.5725 71.7000 71.1500 71.2725 4639 13343 1071.18169 15017 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9750 71.6625 70.9750 71.4725 17 90 1.92921 27 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.6150 71.6375 71.6150 71.6375 3 7 0.21489 3 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0025 56.0175 55.7025 55.7900 77060 758722 89869.68603 1610813 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.1900 56.2650 55.9700 56.0600 1634 141364 962.28894 17164 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.5000 56.5000 56.2900 56.3750 258 73715 222.68383 3952 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.7500 56.7500 56.5300 56.6000 39 16353 96.12185 1699 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9000 56.9500 56.8700 56.9200 22 16748 30.10014 529 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.0150 57.2000 57.0150 57.1075 55 7034 84.74596 1483 USDINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6900 15 7594 9.75773 170 USDINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.9275 2 16219 0.34766 6 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.4075 58.4075 58.4000 58.4000 3 2631 6.01522 103 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.2850 58.7450 58.2850 58.7100 10 156 6.68095 114 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)