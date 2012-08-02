Aug 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 75,051.765 million rupees Open interest : 1,166,437 Volume : 1,325,095 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.5000 68.8425 68.3600 68.8100 4384 18899 1156.61801 16851 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.6600 69.0850 68.6600 69.0650 29 526 6.83267 99 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.9800 87.3275 86.7500 87.2650 4255 17294 1119.45603 12864 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.1175 87.4550 87.0200 87.4000 19 492 4.80192 55 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.2775 71.7325 71.1025 71.6750 4264 14598 893.71073 12518 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.4900 71.9325 71.4500 71.8925 20 91 2.57822 36 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.9000 56.1725 55.8650 56.1350 58580 800132 69585.34698 1242230 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.1900 56.4325 56.1325 56.4025 2165 148791 1728.56984 30702 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.5000 56.7200 56.3625 56.6950 349 76962 388.55084 6867 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.7100 56.9900 56.7100 56.9800 56 16499 67.46022 1186 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0000 57.2500 57.0000 57.2500 39 16758 14.44488 253 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.3400 57.3400 57.3400 57.3400 9 7059 1.49084 26 USDINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7550 1 16663 28.8775 500 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.1100 58.1100 58.1100 58.1100 3 27235 29.30805 505 USDINR 29-May-13 58.3100 58.5000 58.3100 58.5000 5 1275 0.52555 9 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.7500 58.7500 58.7250 58.7250 2 2681 2.995 51 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.7100 59.0000 58.7100 58.9650 19 482 20.19726 343 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)