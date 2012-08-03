Aug 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 93,511.046 million rupees Open interest : 1,200,683 Volume : 1,648,058 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.7500 68.9575 68.5400 68.8050 4321 18712 1256.72289 18301 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.7800 69.0500 68.7025 69.0425 23 531 3.16846 46 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.4000 87.5800 87.1850 87.3200 2896 15709 768.08949 8788 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.6125 87.7200 87.5200 87.5700 26 554 14.01616 160 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.7150 87.7150 87.7150 87.7150 1 52 0.08772 1 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 72.0000 72.1725 71.4350 71.5500 4130 14997 1090.83171 15180 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 72.2025 72.3500 71.6575 71.7900 66 160 23.81638 331 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 72.2850 72.2850 72.2850 72.2850 1 8 0.07229 1 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.2000 56.4750 55.9850 56.0775 69772 823809 86370.20331 1534891 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.5200 56.7550 56.2550 56.3475 3306 152932 3257.59613 57658 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.0000 57.0350 56.5525 56.6475 592 77712 471.34378 8282 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.1900 57.3025 56.8925 56.9200 85 17286 101.81365 1783 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.4000 57.5500 57.0925 57.1575 47 16477 30.6664 534 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.7000 57.7500 57.3800 57.3800 6 7063 1.67431 29 USDINR 26-Feb-13 58.0000 58.0000 57.6000 57.6000 15 7595 6.22327 108 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.2500 58.2500 57.7700 57.7750 18 16992 51.86702 892 USDINR 26-Apr-13 59.0500 59.0500 58.0300 58.0300 17 26754 43.35291 743 USDINR 26-Jun-13 59.0000 59.0000 59.0000 59.0000 1 2681 0.059 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.4200 59.4200 58.9250 58.9250 17 659 19.44073 329 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)