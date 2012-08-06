Aug 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 102,028.12 million rupees Open interest : 1,143,743 Volume : 1,812,225 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.0550 69.0550 68.6875 68.7725 4899 19460 1420.07652 20634 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.0625 69.2000 68.9250 68.9950 50 514 8.76499 127 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.0000 87.0400 86.5000 86.5950 4636 12616 1394.11902 16074 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.2500 87.2500 86.7950 86.8825 34 594 7.48024 86 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.2500 71.2500 70.6375 71.0550 7745 14349 1524.35224 21498 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.1800 71.3900 70.9100 71.3000 50 143 7.47202 105 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.7400 55.8500 55.5100 55.7150 80967 774052 95054.11644 1707174 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0100 56.1200 55.7800 55.9875 3134 148181 1680.32952 30048 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2000 56.4100 56.0900 56.3025 668 78903 562.91533 10009 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4200 56.6150 56.3775 56.6000 131 17526 105.04594 1860 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0000 57.0000 56.6375 56.7975 43 16877 82.56406 1454 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.0000 57.1800 56.8875 56.8875 17 7313 94.21153 1650 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.4000 57.4000 57.4000 57.4000 5 7596 21.5824 376 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.6000 57.6600 57.5000 57.5600 34 16942 61.45597 1067 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.5025 57.8500 57.5025 57.8500 8 26743 3.28869 57 USDINR 29-May-13 58.0000 58.0000 58.0000 58.0000 2 1275 0.232 4 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.6500 58.7000 58.6500 58.7000 2 659 0.11735 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)