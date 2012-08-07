Aug 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,301.94 million rupees Open interest : 1,067,948 Volume : 1,934,838 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.9500 69.0000 68.5575 68.5850 6371 19583 1753.06169 25493 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.0975 69.0975 68.8000 68.8000 40 532 6.06245 88 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.6000 69.6000 69.6000 69.6000 1 2510 0.1392 2 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.5000 86.6800 86.3900 86.4900 2649 12241 795.3501 9190 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.8000 86.9000 86.7000 86.7350 20 607 3.99383 46 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.0500 87.1000 86.8650 86.8650 3 53 1.48007 17 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.9075 71.0475 70.4350 70.4725 6489 13091 1565.3172 22123 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.1500 71.1500 70.6575 70.7100 53 142 8.64247 122 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.3775 71.3775 71.0400 71.0400 7 6 0.49923 7 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.5000 55.6800 55.2525 55.2750 88780 695772 100874.6978 1818822 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.8300 55.9450 55.5275 55.5425 3170 142224 2391.2159 42913 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.1500 56.2500 55.8300 55.8450 602 83084 623.9099 11127 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4100 56.4650 56.0825 56.1150 80 17843 54.00427 960 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.6500 56.7300 56.3575 56.3975 74 17167 83.09808 1469 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.9875 56.9900 56.7000 56.7000 22 7727 51.76095 910 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.0025 57.1100 57.0000 57.1100 15 7010 36.18504 633 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2000 57.5000 57.1400 57.1400 38 17018 43.81383 766 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.7675 57.7675 57.4600 57.4600 11 26728 3.39778 59 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.3400 1 1275 0.52506 9 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.3725 58.3725 58.0000 58.0000 3 2672 0.64377 11 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.5000 58.6400 58.2950 58.2950 14 663 4.14931 71 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)