Aug 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 137,437.95 million rupees Open interest : 1,121,515 Volume : 2,460,441 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.4550 68.6000 68.2500 68.5525 6969 20031 2067.60905 30216 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.7025 68.8500 68.5000 68.7175 55 591 21.74308 317 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.4000 69.4000 69.4000 69.4000 3 2419 10.41 150 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.2800 86.9000 85.9500 86.7625 5534 11910 1463.36216 16955 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.4500 87.0900 86.1900 86.9850 81 678 22.34679 258 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.7100 87.0500 86.6200 87.0500 13 19 3.03777 35 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.7600 87.0000 86.7600 87.0000 5 228 2.17238 25 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.3000 70.8475 70.2100 70.7450 8275 12684 1726.71908 24501 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.5000 71.0500 70.4400 70.9275 92 201 14.1517 200 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.0450 71.0450 71.0450 71.0450 1 7 0.07105 1 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.2200 55.5475 55.1250 55.4750 109893 746031 128199.8705 2317608 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.4200 55.8150 55.4025 55.7475 4073 144155 3207.35377 57711 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.8175 56.1175 55.7100 56.0550 522 84207 432.80309 7744 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.0500 56.3600 56.0000 56.3375 286 17819 192.2025 3423 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.3500 56.6500 56.2500 56.5850 39 17167 30.11927 534 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.6000 56.6900 56.6000 56.6525 10 7823 7.35996 130 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.1000 57.1000 57.1000 57.1000 3 7010 0.17111 3 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2000 57.4000 56.8900 57.3750 16 17005 5.88923 103 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.5400 57.9075 57.5325 57.6725 6 26667 4.20181 73 USDINR 29-May-13 57.7975 57.7975 57.7975 57.7975 1 1295 1.15595 20 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.0000 58.1000 57.8625 58.1000 5 2644 8.69788 150 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.2000 58.4200 58.0500 58.4200 13 924 16.50996 284 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)