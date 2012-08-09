Aug 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 113,256.82 million rupees Open interest : 1,069,417 Volume : 2,029,097 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.4625 68.4900 68.2050 68.2825 4507 19213 1513.90569 22162 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.7500 68.7500 68.4275 68.4350 20 622 5.27553 77 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.7275 86.7625 86.4300 86.6675 2751 11241 687.20047 7934 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.8200 86.9975 86.6850 86.9075 59 1005 43.95127 506 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.0825 87.0825 87.0825 87.0825 1 20 0.08708 1 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.5375 70.7625 70.2625 70.7275 7523 12994 1789.18802 25384 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.0000 71.0000 70.5400 70.9550 57 197 8.55534 121 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 74.5000 74.5000 70.7100 70.7100 4 0 29.042 400 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.2600 55.5000 55.1775 55.4650 93457 705576 106276.6917 1920387 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6100 55.7650 55.4500 55.7275 5511 144080 2295.06833 41267 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0100 56.0600 55.7600 56.0175 629 85070 485.04428 8675 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.1500 56.3400 56.0150 56.2975 160 17945 109.14802 1944 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.2825 56.5500 56.2825 56.5000 13 17168 2.65268 47 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.0000 57.0000 57.0000 57.0000 2 6990 2.451 43 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2500 57.3500 57.2500 57.3500 4 17055 2.864 50 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.5000 57.5000 57.4000 57.4100 42 26667 4.82433 84 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.1500 58.1500 58.1500 58.1500 1 2642 0.1163 2 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.0025 58.3600 58.0025 58.3600 3 932 0.75487 13 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)