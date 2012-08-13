Aug 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 922,900.97 million rupees Open interest : 1,104,927 Volume : 1,645,931 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.1000 68.6000 68.0200 68.5075 5999 19758 15660.6552 22923 EURINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.9200 0 111 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.3000 69.3000 69.3000 69.3000 1 2419 0.693 1 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.0400 0 45 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.3525 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.6000 87.1450 86.6000 86.9850 4547 14311 10382.2819 11946 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.7500 87.3400 86.7500 87.1750 67 1155 233.6115 268 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.5725 0 20 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.2000 87.2000 87.2000 87.2000 1 228 3.488 4 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.8375 71.0500 70.5725 70.7675 4750 13655 11327.0362 15986 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9800 71.2500 70.9500 71.0125 14 193 9.9523 14 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.6325 0 7 0 0 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.4200 55.6100 55.2975 55.4600 79710 699672 850885.8105 1533158 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6500 55.8700 55.5650 55.7225 2505 166475 30965.7139 55525 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.9000 56.1700 55.9000 56.0225 304 87322 2371.1914 4229 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.2000 56.4200 56.1500 56.2750 80 18868 659.7012 1171 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.3800 56.7000 56.3800 56.5900 25 17206 50.3631 89 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.8200 56.9000 56.8000 56.8025 8 7887 350.4713 617 USDINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3075 0 6990 0 0 USDINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5600 0 17055 0 0 USDINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8125 0 26667 0 0 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.0725 0 1295 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.2875 0 2642 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.5250 0 932 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)