Aug 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 107,867.00 million rupees Open interest : 1,216,981 Volume : 1,768,878 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.5125 69.0425 68.5125 68.9250 6605 19367 6605 22171 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.9500 69.2675 68.9500 69.1525 102 1252 102 381 EURINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.4600 0 111 0 0 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.2100 0 2419 0 0 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.6075 0 45 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.9275 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.1000 87.6000 87.1000 87.5325 4355 15274 4355 12249 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.4700 87.8200 87.4600 87.7725 180 1689 180 1137 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 87.9500 87.9500 87.7000 87.7000 7 41 7 21 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.1000 88.1000 88.1000 88.1000 1 248 1 20 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.8000 71.1500 70.6500 71.0175 5101 14164 5101 18402 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.1475 71.3900 71.0100 71.2825 39 198 39 57 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.8300 0 7 0 0 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.5975 55.8875 55.5600 55.8375 86113 785921 86113 1637608 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.8500 56.1500 55.8500 56.0925 4186 180700 4186 54472 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.9975 56.4500 55.9975 56.4075 861 95258 861 18399 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.5500 56.7000 56.5000 56.6550 183 19252 183 2107 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.7500 56.9600 56.7225 56.9325 86 17277 86 628 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.8100 57.2000 56.8100 57.1725 16 8094 16 525 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.3000 57.4975 57.3000 57.4200 8 6987 8 241 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.5000 57.7000 57.5000 57.6950 17 17105 17 362 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8100 57.8100 57.8100 57.8100 1 26667 1 10 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.1350 0 1295 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.3525 0 2642 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.8900 58.8900 58.6100 58.7300 6 954 6 88 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222,/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)