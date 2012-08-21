Aug 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 758,309.83 million rupees Open interest : 1,191,590 Volume : 1,350,235 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 68.7500 68.9800 68.6250 68.9525 4,821 17,981 14,208.11 20,652 EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.9100 69.2225 68.9000 69.1975 169 1,533 466.85 676 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.1600 69.3275 69.1600 69.3275 9 210 18.68 27 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.6700 0 2,420 0.00 0 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.0775 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.4075 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.4500 87.5425 87.3025 87.4650 2,402 15,364 6,687.15 7,649 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.5500 87.7700 87.5500 87.7275 126 3,052 1,235.54 1,409 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7075 0 42 0.00 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1625 0 248 0.00 0 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.1725 70.1725 69.8050 69.8600 3,376 12,169 9,274.02 13,253 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.5525 70.5525 70.0500 70.0650 78 365 199.87 285 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.2250 0 7 0.00 0 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.6500 55.6775 55.4825 55.5575 61,920 723,520 680,174.77 1223,919 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.9100 55.9325 55.7400 55.8175 3,544 215,800 39,137.27 70,100 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2300 56.2300 56.0325 56.1025 454 97,967 3,932.70 7,009 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4500 56.4650 56.3000 56.3500 114 19,968 966.52 1,715 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.7300 56.7300 56.5750 56.5975 88 16,766 1,275.77 2,253 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.8500 56.9000 56.8500 56.8750 29 8,316 731.43 1,286 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.2000 57.2000 57.2000 57.2000 1 7,103 0.57 1 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3700 57.3700 57.3700 57.3700 1 17,105 0.57 1 USDINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.2775 0 26,657 0.00 0 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.5600 0 1,300 0.00 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.7825 0 2,672 0.00 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.0350 0 966 0.00 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222,/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)