Aug 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 1,109,663.7 million rupees Open interest : 1,261,299 Volume : 1,984,666 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.2000 69.3500 69.0800 69.2875 7,024 20,440 20,419.34 29,495 EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.5000 69.5575 69.3150 69.4825 321 2,846 999.42 1,439 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.7400 69.7500 69.6500 69.7000 10 277 49.49 71 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.3500 70.3500 70.3500 70.3500 2 2,420 28.14 40 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.2725 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.6075 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.7450 87.8400 87.5550 87.6850 4,578 15,677 12,486.49 14,242 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.0175 88.0950 87.8225 87.9500 351 5,193 2,579.20 2,933 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.1575 88.1575 88.0775 88.0775 3 65 3.52 4 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.4500 88.4500 88.4500 88.4500 3 143 92.87 105 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 70.0800 70.3600 70.0800 70.2200 4,729 12,446 15,079.94 21,474 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.2000 70.5700 70.2000 70.4050 327 1,079 1,382.08 1,962 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.0400 0 7 0.00 0 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.4200 55.4200 55.1100 55.2550 71,398 723,384 947,357.74 1716,247 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5900 55.5900 55.3500 55.5050 6,626 265,416 93,835.35 169,224 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.8400 55.8400 55.6625 55.7925 806 105,424 9,153.46 16,422 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.0950 56.1050 55.9250 56.0450 288 24,934 3,539.96 6,323 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.3650 56.3650 56.2000 56.3000 89 16,995 589.07 1,047 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.4450 56.5700 56.4450 56.5600 27 9,943 1,240.96 2,197 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.8600 56.8600 56.8000 56.8000 3 5,287 219.25 386 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.0000 57.0000 57.0000 57.0000 2 17,180 17.10 30 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.4800 57.4800 57.0500 57.3800 27 26,736 355.64 621 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.2875 0 1,300 0.00 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.0150 58.0150 58.0150 58.0150 1 2,671 0.58 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.0450 58.1800 58.0450 58.1300 21 1,377 234.10 403 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)