Sep 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 616,559.37 million rupees Open interest : 1,286,275 Volume : 1,088,293 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.0100 70.0550 69.8500 70.0150 4,052 18,694 14,359.04 20,534 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.1950 70.3425 70.1425 70.3000 117 2,055 997.44 1,421 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.5875 0 2,413 0.00 0 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.0175 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.3675 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.2500 88.4950 88.1200 88.4550 4,078 20,937 16,906.25 19,155 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.5000 88.8100 88.4575 88.7750 125 4,329 587.00 663 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.9975 88.9975 88.9975 88.9975 1 574 0.89 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.9925 0 15 0.00 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.0400 71.1200 70.8575 71.0875 2,596 15,497 5,835.03 8,221 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.1725 71.3200 71.1000 71.2975 43 251 44.88 63 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.7400 55.7525 55.5875 55.7200 49,239 894,449 561,846.22 1009701 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.9150 56.0225 55.8675 55.9900 1,749 187,012 11,795.60 21,092 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.1650 56.2775 56.1300 56.2475 342 48,056 3,136.39 5,583 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.4250 56.5500 56.4000 56.5500 99 24,330 842.90 1,493 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.6675 56.7825 56.6625 56.7700 25 9,161 191.59 338 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.9950 56.9950 56.9950 56.9950 2 8,786 1.14 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6800 0 17,518 0.00 0 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.6000 57.6000 57.6000 57.6000 1 26,686 11.52 20 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.2350 0 1,300 0.00 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.4650 0 2,518 0.00 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.0000 58.0200 58.0000 58.0200 2 1,634 3.48 6 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.9475 0 1 0.00 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)