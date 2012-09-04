Sep 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 780,043.21 million rupees Open interest : 1,347,823 Volume : 1,378,389 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.1025 70.2950 69.9650 70.2400 6,436 20,572 22,232.76 31,669 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.3425 70.5850 70.3275 70.5500 297 4,311 3,254.27 4,614 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.7500 70.7500 70.7500 70.7500 1 31 21.23 30 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.4825 0 2,413 0.00 0 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.9125 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.2650 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.5000 88.5825 88.2300 88.5450 3,577 21,570 12,677.16 14,338 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.5550 88.9450 88.5550 88.9025 73 4,319 148.26 167 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.9975 0 574 0.00 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.1475 0 15 0.00 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9500 71.1975 70.8350 71.1475 3,982 16,153 9,079.48 12,787 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.0650 71.3700 71.0650 71.3400 28 266 27.05 38 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.1750 0 1 0.00 0 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5900 55.8600 55.5225 55.8250 60,515 933,521 703,970.10 1263663 USDINR 29-Oct-12 55.8500 56.1175 55.8100 56.0875 2,508 203,855 25,216.37 45,025 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.1125 56.3700 56.0875 56.3300 278 47,882 2,240.36 3,983 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.3450 56.6400 56.3450 56.6000 87 24,305 828.89 1,467 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.6500 56.8400 56.5675 56.8400 42 9,394 152.76 269 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.0000 57.1000 56.9900 57.1000 20 8,932 116.43 204 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3900 57.3900 57.3900 57.3900 8 17,517 8.60 15 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.6500 57.7500 57.6500 57.7500 8 26,702 32.31 56 USDINR 29-May-13 58.1000 58.1500 57.9000 57.9000 13 1,274 33.13 57 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.4500 0 2,518 0.00 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.0325 58.1000 58.0325 58.1000 2 1,637 3.48 6 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 1 2 0.59 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222,/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)