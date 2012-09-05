Sep 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 808,279.82 million rupees Open interest : 1,401,109 Volume : 1,420,180 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.1000 70.3900 70.0500 70.3375 5,551 18,592 20,255.95 28,837 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.4700 70.6900 70.4200 70.6175 129 4,311 290.68 412 EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.8000 70.8000 70.8000 70.8000 1 32 0.71 1 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.7175 0 2,413 0.00 0 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.1575 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5150 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.5500 89.1425 88.5500 89.0825 4,780 22,601 11,959.76 13,458 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.8250 89.4475 88.8100 89.3875 196 4,317 458.53 514 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.5000 89.5050 89.4775 89.4950 32 690 105.61 118 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.2975 0 15 0.00 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.2375 71.5800 71.2075 71.5150 4,368 18,228 12,674.36 17,742 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.5100 71.8000 71.5000 71.6750 145 745 1,252.87 1,749 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.2200 1 101 71.76 100 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.8750 56.1575 55.8750 56.1050 58,722 954,955 709,540.94 1265585 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.8050 56.8050 56.1100 56.3725 3,579 228,303 45,633.54 81,016 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.5950 56.6525 56.4000 56.6000 502 51,156 3,813.42 6,742 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.7250 56.9175 56.7250 56.8600 177 26,449 1,905.22 3,353 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.0000 57.1600 56.9825 57.0550 29 9,527 163.80 287 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.1775 57.4000 57.1775 57.3500 18 8,956 143.90 251 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.5800 57.5800 57.5800 57.5800 4 17,516 2.30 4 USDINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.0800 1 26,702 0.58 1 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.3700 0 1,274 0.00 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.6050 0 2,518 0.00 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.8650 0 1,637 0.00 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.8000 58.8000 58.8000 58.8000 1 12 5.88 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222,/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)