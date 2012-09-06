Sep 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 1,009,674.7 million rupees Open interest : 1,361,085 Volume : 1,777,714 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.5000 70.8125 70.3550 70.4000 7,899 20,616 26,354.37 37,339 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.8400 71.1225 70.6650 70.6725 218 4,317 661.25 933 EURINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.3475 0 32 0.00 0 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.7600 0 2,413 0.00 0 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.1975 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5525 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 89.0000 89.2550 88.7775 88.8525 5,091 21,366 12,566.69 14,114 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.2000 89.5650 89.1000 89.1125 165 4,322 419.61 470 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.4950 0 690 0.00 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.7450 0 15 0.00 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 71.4300 71.5800 71.0925 71.1500 5,398 17,461 12,537.00 17,567 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 71.4500 71.8075 71.3500 71.3900 151 1,519 858.71 1,197 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 72.0000 72.0000 71.7300 71.7300 2 101 1.44 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.0200 56.1850 55.8500 55.8775 80,066 896,973 917,734.22 1637732 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2500 56.4400 56.1125 56.1375 3,116 240,934 29,577.94 52,552 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.5000 56.6800 56.3600 56.3975 560 53,971 5,894.16 10,434 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.7050 56.9500 56.6300 56.6625 190 28,566 2,064.97 3,640 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.1575 57.1575 56.9000 56.9350 23 9,537 205.15 360 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.4000 57.4000 57.1400 57.1700 16 8,961 46.45 81 USDINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.0400 5 17,781 297.16 512 USDINR 26-Apr-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.3125 4 26,240 297.96 511 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.6050 0 1,274 0.00 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.4000 58.4000 58.4000 58.4000 8 2,268 146.00 250 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.1025 0 1,637 0.00 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.5625 58.7225 58.5625 58.7225 2 32 11.73 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222,/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)