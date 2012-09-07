Sep 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 1,014,996.4 million rupees Open interest : 1,293,351 Volume : 1,800,042 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.3200 70.5000 70.2500 70.4575 5,953 21,203 18,698.05 26,571 EURINR 29-Oct-12 70.5650 70.7925 70.5500 70.7650 189 4,518 469.42 664 EURINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.4000 0 32 0.00 0 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.7950 0 2,413 0.00 0 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.2175 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5650 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.8000 88.8850 88.3725 88.4100 5,352 20,238 12,703.25 14,343 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 89.1125 89.1125 88.7100 88.7475 267 4,353 636.82 716 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 89.4200 89.4200 89.3000 89.3000 11 679 16.98 19 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.3675 0 15 0.00 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 70.9000 70.9000 70.2300 70.2675 6,830 11,439 20,580.47 29,205 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 70.8025 70.9300 70.5000 70.5100 205 1,582 520.53 736 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 71.2000 3 1 72.31 102 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.7100 55.7675 55.4950 55.5275 69,535 835,127 910,792.57 1637487 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.0125 56.0375 55.7725 55.8025 3,548 240,490 34,364.19 61,493 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.2000 56.2850 56.0225 56.0500 826 53,357 11,200.32 19,965 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.4825 57.0350 56.3000 56.3325 284 30,325 3,464.33 6,145 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.7800 56.7850 56.5700 56.5850 56 9,501 511.95 904 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.9550 57.0500 56.8000 56.8350 42 8,691 502.32 883 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.2000 57.2000 57.1025 57.1025 5 18,032 258.10 452 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.4000 57.4000 57.4000 57.4000 5 26,084 201.41 351 USDINR 29-May-13 57.7000 57.7000 57.7000 57.7000 1 1,275 0.58 1 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.1475 58.1475 57.8700 57.8700 2 2,268 1.16 2 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.1500 58.1500 58.1500 58.1500 2 1,637 1.16 2 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.4000 58.4000 58.4000 58.4000 1 32 0.58 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222,/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)