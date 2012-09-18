Sep 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 1,439,526.59 million rupees Open interest : 1,226,463 Volume : 2,622,893 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 70.9000 71.0950 70.5300 70.6100 7,432 23,880 22,575.67 31,900 EURINR 29-Oct-12 71.2000 71.3100 70.8000 70.8425 405 7,423 1,636.70 2,305 EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.0800 71.0800 71.0800 71.0800 4 684 47.15 66 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.6000 71.6000 71.3000 71.3000 11 2,413 256.3 359 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.6100 0 45 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.9525 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 87.8775 88.1525 87.5700 87.8525 6,348 15,133 27,399.37 31,199 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.2850 88.3900 87.8100 88.0750 251 3,029 850.05 964 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.3000 88.3000 88.3000 88.3000 1 595 0.88 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.2150 0 15 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.4700 0 10 0 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 68.9975 69.1000 68.5200 68.7400 4,485 10,954 10,570.71 15,360 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 69.2950 69.3350 68.8000 68.9950 155 2,090 611.58 886 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.7825 0 1 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.1000 54.3350 53.9300 54.0850 93,827 699,7371,233,696.692,279,310 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.3200 54.5450 54.1550 54.3100 6,722 315,185 115,207.59 211,811 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.6925 54.7700 54.4050 54.5300 1,091 74,683 20,230.07 37,044 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.7200 55.0525 54.6700 54.8075 296 41,276 3,786.08 6,895 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2625 55.2725 54.9200 55.0675 74 12,743 986.11 1,789 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.2500 56.2500 54.7950 55.2025 23 9,722 268.64 484 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6925 55.7650 55.4000 55.5000 45 18,011 1,242.57 2,233 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.8600 55.9100 55.8000 55.8000 13 23,416 131.72 236 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9500 55.9500 55.9500 55.9500 2 1,271 17.34 31 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.5700 0 2,359 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8225 0 1,574 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.9100 56.9100 56.8000 56.8000 2 200 11.37 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222,/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)