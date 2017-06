PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on firm dollar; Fed's Dudley awaited for cues

BENGALURU, June 19 Gold slipped on Monday on a firm dollar as markets awaited comments by a top Federal Reserve official for clues on whether recent strength can be sustained, after last week's soft economic data. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,252.21 per ounce, as of 0127 GMT. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.2 percent to $1,254 per ounce. * U.S. homebuilding fell for a third straight month in May to t