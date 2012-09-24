Sep 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 183,616.09 million rupees Open interest : 1,347,444 Volume : 3,411,763 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 69.2100 69.2850 68.6925 69.0725 8,000 18,714 2,555.22 37,036 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.3750 69.4300 68.9200 69.2725 537 7,744 224.44 3,244 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.5625 69.5625 69.5625 69.5625 2 645 1.81 26 EURINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.0000 0 2,438 0.00 0 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.0225 0 45 0.00 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.3625 0 14 0.00 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.7200 87.2800 86.0150 86.6300 4,288 11,078 1,399.66 16,194 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.8600 86.8800 86.3100 86.8525 492 3,819 189.57 2,187 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.9025 86.9025 86.8175 86.8175 3 600 0.26 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.4100 0 20 0.00 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.6650 0 20 0.00 0 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 68.4975 68.5775 67.7625 68.4725 5,110 10,111 1,251.80 18,326 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 68.6525 68.7200 68.1025 68.6625 529 2,324 135.30 1,976 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 69.3025 69.3025 68.7000 68.7500 22 41 7.36 107 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.5200 53.5375 53.0350 53.4775 107,788 652,824 149,047.95 2795133 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.7000 53.7225 53.2050 53.6625 13,358 413,420 22,146.65 413,873 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.2000 54.2000 53.4150 53.8700 2,446 103,937 4,871.51 90,700 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.1975 54.1975 53.7075 54.0850 613 45,929 1,224.30 22,705 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.1500 54.3500 53.9350 54.3350 118 16,185 183.78 3,392 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.2775 54.5900 54.2775 54.5200 51 9,600 69.07 1,270 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5000 54.8000 54.5000 54.5550 40 18,299 92.27 1,692 USDINR 26-Apr-13 54.8000 55.0175 54.7200 54.8000 68 23,329 144.95 2,639 USDINR 29-May-13 55.2500 55.2500 55.2500 55.2500 1 1,321 1.11 20 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.9550 0 2,359 0.00 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.2075 0 1,574 0.00 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.7500 57.7500 54.0100 55.8000 26 1,054 69.08 1,240 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222,/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)