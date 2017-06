Please be advised that the figures for total traded value in MCX-SX currency futures tables from Aug 12-Sept 18 are incorrect. The total trade value numbers expressed were in lakhs, not millions of rupees as is standard in these reports. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com) (Editing by Kim Coghill)