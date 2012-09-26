Sep 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 169,824.47 million rupees Open interest : 1,484,702 Volume : 3,113,398 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-12 68.9600 69.1775 68.8800 68.9250 3059 11858 1579.16958 22896 EURINR 29-Oct-12 69.2100 69.3200 69.0125 69.0875 4297 16742 1898.79332 27469 EURINR 27-Nov-12 69.2500 69.3075 69.2200 69.2350 29 1239 11.28894 163 EURINR 27-Dec-12 69.5000 69.6000 69.3500 69.3500 12 2438 4.24425 61 EURINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.5775 0 45 0 0 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.9100 0 14 0 0 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 86.7475 86.7900 86.5300 86.6000 2560 11247 1669.78072 19275 GBPINR 29-Oct-12 86.9800 86.9800 86.6500 86.8900 3518 11264 1919.29099 22115 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 86.9725 87.1000 86.8600 87.1000 17 662 8.78806 101 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 86.8000 87.2000 86.8000 87.2000 2 20 0.174 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 87.1000 87.1000 87.1000 87.1000 1 30 0.871 10 JPYINR 26-Sep-12 68.8000 69.0000 68.4600 68.9075 2314 6005 919.14219 13345 JPYINR 29-Oct-12 69.0500 69.8300 68.1000 69.0925 4321 10485 1625.19696 23524 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.8000 69.3500 67.8000 69.2550 46 63 11.77832 171 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.4500 53.6075 53.4500 53.5700 31674 366873 60559.91016 1130886 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.5525 53.8000 53.5525 53.7500 66176 762286 91629.9638 1705471 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.9025 54.0100 53.8425 53.9575 3738 150941 6650.86151 123318 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.1325 54.2200 54.0675 54.1875 740 53301 917.87891 16952 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.3225 54.4350 54.2975 54.3925 202 19994 214.81913 3952 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.5900 54.6600 54.5400 54.6600 76 10979 124.00337 2272 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.5200 54.8800 54.5200 54.8700 26 18345 8.82889 161 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.0000 55.1000 55.0000 55.0000 14 23375 10.95871 199 USDINR 29-May-13 55.1125 55.2700 55.1125 55.2700 4 1482 6.79639 123 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3075 55.4400 55.3075 55.4400 4 2372 6.43565 116 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.8525 55.8975 55.7100 55.8975 6 1574 44.72175 802 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7550 56.1000 55.7550 56.1000 2 1068 0.78092 14 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)