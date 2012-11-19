Nov 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 101,045.46 million rupees Open interest : 1,408,091 Volume : 1,805,656 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.4725 70.4725 70.1900 70.3525 6238 21205 2529.93954 35989 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.7350 70.7350 70.5050 70.6825 266 9032 102.45723 1451 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 71.0000 1 280 0.071 1 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.4350 1 564 0.71125 10 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.7900 87.8500 87.3900 87.6475 3747 18130 1335.75951 15248 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.1000 88.1600 87.7800 88.0050 410 6462 226.38553 2573 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.3600 88.3900 88.2725 88.3500 7 573 5.91003 67 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1775 0 42 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.9225 68.0300 67.6050 67.8375 6269 13329 1812.10503 26735 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.1575 68.1975 67.8850 68.1025 165 3278 50.5358 743 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.2500 68.2500 68.2025 68.2025 2 23 0.13645 2 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.2450 55.2450 54.9825 55.1125 61667 817083 85164.09654 1545913 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4650 55.4700 55.2500 55.3875 4850 273273 6250.91938 112945 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.8000 55.8000 55.5000 55.6450 1269 111770 2426.43001 43648 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.8550 55.9000 55.7400 55.8750 294 43760 665.79248 11929 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.1000 56.1350 55.9800 56.1000 140 40827 193.10526 3445 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.3200 56.3775 56.2300 56.2800 62 31263 166.30152 2954 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8300 0 3339 0 0 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0475 3 3670 28.52375 500 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2975 3 2106 28.62875 500 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5225 0 2089 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7275 0 4314 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4750 57.5000 57.4750 57.4800 14 1679 57.65148 1003 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)