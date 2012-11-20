Nov 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 107,816.866 million rupees Open interest : 1,436,875 Volume : 1,926,188 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.4200 70.6425 70.1000 70.6050 7831 21732 3157.93027 44863 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.5125 70.9350 70.4800 70.9000 392 9770 173.31271 2448 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.1000 71.1300 71.1000 71.1300 2 307 1.91976 27 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.5525 0 564 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.3525 87.8150 87.1000 87.7925 4997 16864 1628.9592 18616 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.6600 88.1800 87.6500 88.1500 672 8148 359.43493 4090 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.8025 88.4500 87.8025 88.4500 11 625 5.46275 62 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.4175 0 42 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.5700 67.8600 67.3425 67.7875 6273 11907 1516.59328 22416 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.6725 68.1150 67.6600 68.0250 249 3755 94.46996 1393 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.1025 68.1025 68.1025 68.1025 1 23 0.0681 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.9800 55.1725 54.8100 55.1400 66045 817549 90767.83376 1649842 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.2375 55.4375 55.0925 55.4025 5097 290614 6984.78448 126365 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.3725 55.6800 55.3725 55.6500 884 117300 1756.72855 31653 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.6550 55.9000 55.6225 55.8800 463 49968 869.80721 15611 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.9025 56.1400 55.8500 56.1025 76 41169 135.50923 2420 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.1500 56.4100 56.1300 56.4075 29 31700 41.30129 734 USDINR 29-May-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7800 7 3063 25.89168 456 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.8475 56.8475 56.7200 56.7400 10 2585 93.50084 1644 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2600 0 2106 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.9500 57.0000 56.9500 57.0000 2 2091 0.11395 2 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.2750 57.4000 57.2750 57.3350 14 3313 203.01425 3541 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.5500 57.6000 57.4350 57.4350 4 1680 0.23019 4 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)