Nov 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,655.67 million rupees Open interest : 1,424,320 Volume : 2,090,170 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.3525 70.7500 70.3100 70.5800 7622 18838 3364.08875 47695 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.4000 71.0200 70.4000 70.8725 824 13008 486.2998 6865 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.0025 71.1300 70.9975 71.1225 36 722 36.68441 516 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.7900 0 564 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.7500 88.1500 87.6875 87.7475 5385 15259 1794.28066 20413 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.9500 88.4600 87.9500 88.1375 663 10215 379.93507 4302 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.5500 88.5500 88.4225 88.4225 22 700 6.63561 75 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.5500 88.7600 88.5500 88.7000 12 75 10.01647 113 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.5500 88.9000 88.5500 88.9000 3 67 3.10425 35 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.4000 67.7700 66.9500 66.9975 7317 11664 2175.28686 32299 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.6250 68.0175 67.2200 67.2400 528 4471 199.82516 2960 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.5750 0 23 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1450 55.4000 55.1050 55.1675 80618 765956 96993.39486 1755365 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4325 55.6600 55.3650 55.4300 9770 309734 8710.93913 156936 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.7125 55.9025 55.6375 55.6750 1466 123403 2253.55198 40430 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.0000 56.1100 55.8625 55.9025 581 61164 1128.22968 20153 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.2800 56.3600 56.0825 56.1250 59 41524 63.28037 1126 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.6000 56.6000 56.3800 56.3800 37 31960 40.46583 717 USDINR 29-May-13 56.6000 56.6000 56.5800 56.5800 5 3163 7.073 125 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.7250 56.7250 56.7250 56.7250 1 2595 0.56725 10 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2975 0 2106 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5250 0 2091 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3350 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.6000 57.6500 57.6000 57.6500 4 1705 2.0165 35 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)