Nov 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,855.11 million rupees Open interest : 1,466,863 Volume : 1,885,583 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 70.7000 71.1700 70.6550 71.1325 7102 19596 2924.01182 41227 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.0325 71.4550 70.9500 71.4325 1157 16125 716.33194 10050 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.4475 71.6000 71.4000 71.6000 14 802 5.7928 81 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.7500 71.7500 71.7500 71.7500 1 574 0.7175 10 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 87.8550 88.1800 87.7950 88.1375 4199 15514 1279.95646 14537 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.1875 88.5225 88.1600 88.4900 458 10997 313.26231 3543 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7875 1 700 2.66258 30 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7000 0 75 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.5500 0 67 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 66.8700 67.0250 66.5800 66.8800 5451 10933 1446.78275 21641 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.0525 67.2800 66.8600 67.1650 389 4820 169.87448 2531 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.2625 67.2625 67.2625 67.2625 1 23 0.06726 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.0800 55.3050 55.0325 55.2625 70824 764216 88787.70854 1608205 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.3800 55.5650 55.3000 55.5225 7911 341713 7739.6146 139513 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.5975 55.8025 55.5425 55.7550 834 123876 1381.28646 24806 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.7625 56.0200 55.7625 55.9925 303 68934 838.58817 14994 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.0000 56.2400 56.0000 56.2400 146 40526 141.60115 2522 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.3025 56.5000 56.3000 56.4425 58 32117 64.85791 1150 USDINR 29-May-13 56.5500 56.7300 56.5300 56.6400 31 3413 38.40865 679 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.7250 56.9000 56.7225 56.8150 8 2626 2.95275 52 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3300 0 2106 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.2500 57.2500 57.2500 57.2500 1 2092 0.05725 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7775 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7500 57.7500 57.7500 57.7500 2 1705 0.5775 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)