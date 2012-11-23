Nov 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 115,718.61 million rupees Open interest : 1,522,567 Volume : 2,054,598 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.0125 71.6925 71.0125 71.6625 7269 17337 3007.01373 42097 EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.3750 71.9800 71.3750 71.9325 1055 18544 605.92022 8449 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.8500 72.1000 71.8400 72.1000 72 914 62.66531 870 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.2625 0 574 0 0 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.0325 88.5800 87.9800 88.5300 3340 15285 876.77273 9924 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.3650 88.9050 88.3650 88.8500 766 12011 283.20225 3193 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.0800 89.1500 89.0800 89.1425 5 711 4.63238 52 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.3000 89.3000 88.8500 88.8500 2 75 0.17815 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.9000 88.9000 88.9000 88.9000 1 87 1.778 20 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 66.9900 67.6300 66.9900 67.5850 8486 7303 2366.08317 35131 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.3550 67.8800 67.3300 67.8275 595 6185 252.42493 3733 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.5900 67.9400 67.5900 67.9400 3 98 5.16309 76 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1800 55.6200 55.1725 55.5875 73279 734619 93566.8989 1687677 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.4700 55.8600 55.4400 55.8350 8543 416603 11850.97474 212780 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.6800 56.1000 55.6800 56.0800 1220 130339 1871.0779 33455 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.9600 56.3125 55.9600 56.3000 256 73574 768.27632 13686 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.1650 56.5300 56.1650 56.5150 99 40536 91.38538 1621 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.4525 56.7800 56.4500 56.7625 42 32295 53.59346 948 USDINR 29-May-13 56.7200 56.9500 56.7000 56.9500 9 3420 3.74903 66 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.8725 57.1500 56.8725 57.0925 19 2840 19.0211 334 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.3000 57.3000 57.1525 57.1525 7 2106 13.1714 230 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.5900 57.6000 57.5000 57.5775 4 2092 13.30378 231 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7975 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.9000 58.0000 57.9000 58.0000 6 1706 1.33285 23 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)