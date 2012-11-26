Nov 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 178,027.23 million rupees Open interest : 1,562,428 Volume : 3,146,354 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 71.7300 72.4175 71.7300 72.2700 8028 12086 3233.20003 44819 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.1000 72.6150 72.0075 72.5100 2273 24915 1672.51497 23101 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.2350 72.8000 72.2350 72.6975 82 1145 55.25142 760 EURINR 26-Feb-13 73.0000 73.0000 72.5400 73.0000 7 637 7.87743 108 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.8100 89.4675 88.6175 89.3175 5792 15791 2190.43309 24576 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.0500 89.7425 89.0500 89.5875 1565 15164 751.51764 8398 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.4500 90.0000 89.4500 89.8275 80 903 75.00946 836 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.8000 90.2000 89.8000 90.2000 3 86 1.0819 12 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.2750 0 87 0 0 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.4600 68.0775 67.3250 67.8800 6609 5914 1523.22294 22485 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.7375 68.3300 67.6200 68.1075 1175 6641 330.41759 4860 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.9025 68.4500 67.7800 68.3100 27 139 11.25394 165 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.4825 55.8675 55.4000 55.7225 76416 513769 123874.8624 2224690 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.7025 56.1000 55.6700 55.9450 22959 647238 38769.97939 693289 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.1200 56.3300 55.9125 56.1975 1887 152240 3611.47401 64296 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.2150 56.5475 56.1250 56.4200 619 78942 1172.67127 20802 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.4300 56.7500 56.3450 56.5850 238 37582 521.76781 9217 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.8225 56.9800 56.6500 56.7800 61 31966 80.65183 1419 USDINR 29-May-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.8200 56.8200 6 4430 71.68932 1261 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.3000 57.4000 57.1550 57.4000 14 3429 65.72682 1146 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.8500 57.8500 57.7000 57.7000 3 2103 0.23125 4 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5775 0 2092 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.1575 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 58.2000 58.2000 58.1000 58.1000 2 1816 6.401 110 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)