Nov 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 202,899.18 million rupees Open interest : 1,869,256 Volume : 3,582,465 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-12 72.1100 72.4400 72.0900 72.4050 2753 7791 1127.07405 15584 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.4100 72.6300 72.0150 72.0725 7940 39991 4037.63131 55785 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.6800 72.8000 72.2400 72.2675 171 2353 154.73068 2132 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.8500 72.8500 72.3050 72.5500 4 687 3.63248 50 GBPINR 27-Nov-12 88.9275 89.4550 88.9275 89.4075 2965 10730 1325.44437 14836 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.3200 89.6575 89.1350 89.1825 4184 25647 2320.03645 25943 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.7000 89.8975 89.4025 89.4800 160 2141 201.85334 2250 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.8300 90.0025 89.8300 90.0025 2 130 3.95425 44 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 90.0050 90.0050 90.0050 90.0050 1 97 0.90005 10 JPYINR 27-Nov-12 67.7200 67.9500 67.6000 67.7625 2050 4649 402.21138 5934 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 68.0000 68.1700 67.6600 67.8525 3827 10660 1420.90077 20939 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 68.2100 68.2100 67.8225 68.0675 31 184 6.93904 102 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.5975 55.7800 55.5350 55.7500 30314 436669 60867.5867 1093060 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.8700 55.9700 55.6950 55.7300 74023 958996 123732.3368 2215922 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.0550 56.2050 55.9400 55.9600 3111 183972 5237.07557 93362 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.3700 56.4100 56.1625 56.1900 820 95462 1682.98654 29899 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.5300 56.6350 56.3800 56.3975 281 39416 320.40051 5673 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.7100 56.8500 56.6100 56.6500 32 32125 24.94336 440 USDINR 29-May-13 56.8050 57.0025 56.7950 56.7950 32 4675 16.69437 293 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.9225 57.3000 56.9225 57.1100 11 3556 8.01071 140 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.0025 57.6000 57.0025 57.2200 5 2103 2.16896 38 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.5000 57.5000 57.4000 57.4000 2 2092 0.3449 6 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.5025 57.6000 57.5025 57.6000 2 3313 0.63263 11 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7500 57.9000 57.7300 57.7300 4 1817 0.69313 12 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)