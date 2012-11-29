Nov 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 152,399.18 million rupees Open interest : 1,363,748 Volume : 2,713,727 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.3000 72.3000 71.3450 71.4575 9009 46101 3814.12628 53202 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.5075 72.5075 71.6500 71.6550 197 2872 143.88845 2003 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.0000 72.1000 72.0000 72.1000 3 663 1.9465 27 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 89.3000 89.3550 88.0500 88.1475 5883 23312 2267.93098 25605 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 89.6000 89.6000 88.3750 88.4600 123 2131 24.99667 281 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.2200 89.2200 89.0000 89.0000 3 131 0.26732 3 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 90.5500 0 97 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 67.9025 67.9600 66.9225 67.0725 5911 10983 1922.82674 28528 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.9675 67.9675 67.1750 67.2325 116 326 39.78921 589 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.8350 55.8475 55.0250 55.1000 94535 892546 134719.1492 2433495 USDINR 29-Jan-13 56.0000 56.0800 55.2725 55.3525 5360 191268 7640.40231 137355 USDINR 26-Feb-13 56.2700 56.2975 55.5000 55.5750 879 102064 1336.71391 23949 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.4500 56.5000 55.7200 55.7975 501 40912 413.62076 7388 USDINR 26-Apr-13 56.6875 56.6875 55.9550 56.0575 56 32622 47.40042 843 USDINR 29-May-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.2500 56.2500 4 4675 2.817 50 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.9500 56.9500 56.3500 56.3500 5 3606 11.45948 202 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2200 0 2103 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.1000 57.1100 56.9400 56.9400 4 2105 0.85643 15 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.6000 57.6000 56.9700 56.9700 5 3347 2.34197 41 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.1600 57.2400 57.1600 57.1925 18 1832 5.54778 97 USDINR 27-Nov-13 58.2000 58.2000 57.5000 57.5000 5 52 3.1059 54 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)