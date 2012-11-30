Nov 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 121,249.94 million rupees Open interest : 1,321,682 Volume : 2,179,389 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.3425 73.5000 70.8475 70.9725 9118 35171 4213.01908 59221 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.3975 71.9900 71.0650 71.1550 201 3692 138.53117 1944 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.6000 71.6000 71.5000 71.5000 4 637 2.0022 28 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.0050 88.1100 87.4600 87.5400 5395 20706 1617.79123 18441 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0350 88.3000 87.7500 87.8325 109 2161 33.70674 383 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.4000 88.4000 87.9100 87.9100 3 133 0.44023 5 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.4950 0 97 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.6000 66.6950 66.0000 66.0550 6366 10564 1622.41447 24475 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.0000 67.0000 66.2450 66.3000 149 496 34.59696 520 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8950 55.0600 54.5650 54.6075 86337 847399 106212.0871 1940384 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0050 55.2075 54.8200 54.8575 8069 201943 5963.94723 108476 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2500 55.4300 55.0500 55.0900 1046 103829 930.84743 16855 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3725 55.5850 55.2800 55.3475 271 44095 382.19152 6895 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7100 55.8700 55.5275 55.5725 77 32946 76.48061 1373 USDINR 29-May-13 55.9500 55.9500 55.7500 55.7500 14 4782 9.61266 172 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.1650 56.1650 56.0300 56.0300 5 3604 2.69203 48 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.5000 56.5000 56.0500 56.0500 7 2096 2.03051 36 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.5600 56.5600 56.3025 56.3025 3 2105 0.6219 11 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.6600 56.8100 56.6600 56.7100 9 3342 5.04894 89 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.9000 57.0000 56.9000 57.0000 5 1832 1.76588 31 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.2000 57.2000 57.2000 57.2000 1 52 0.1144 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)