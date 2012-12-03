Dec 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 127,847.19 million rupees Open interest : 1,338,766 Volume : 2,304,525 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.0625 71.5225 70.9925 71.4875 7597 34162 2798.66221 39244 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.3400 71.7725 71.3000 71.7525 174 3864 114.72384 1603 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.7375 0 637 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.6200 88.1850 87.3000 88.1125 5888 21404 1711.02069 19484 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0500 88.4200 87.6650 88.4000 146 2232 27.3206 310 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 1 132 0.088 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.8050 0 97 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.0250 66.8750 65.8025 66.8125 5771 9458 1409.34497 21184 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.3275 67.1450 66.3100 67.0400 216 572 54.06866 811 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.7025 55.4525 54.4700 54.9050 92483 845140 113612.0481 2074568 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8625 55.2075 54.7500 55.1675 8527 219300 6135.84164 111467 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0500 55.4250 54.9875 55.3975 960 101084 1324.14727 23960 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.2800 55.6400 55.2200 55.6200 308 49879 563.65591 10167 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.5400 55.8850 55.4600 55.8650 57 32970 69.13264 1242 USDINR 29-May-13 55.6800 56.0600 55.6800 56.0600 26 4851 20.7835 371 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.2500 56.2500 56.1500 56.1500 3 3554 5.62 100 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.4500 56.4500 56.4500 56.4500 1 2096 0.5645 10 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.0300 56.3975 56.0300 56.3975 2 2108 0.16846 3 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8675 0 3342 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1150 0 1832 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3200 0 52 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)