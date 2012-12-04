Dec 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 122,065.47 million rupees Open interest : 1,406,059 Volume : 2,187,438 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.6700 71.9600 71.5900 71.7125 7387 34232 3271.5299 45573 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.9000 72.1825 71.8950 71.9100 165 4191 71.12076 987 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.4800 0 637 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.1500 88.7000 88.1500 88.4075 5438 23208 1865.60936 21081 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.3750 88.9800 88.3750 88.6625 163 2436 60.10067 677 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 89.0800 89.1100 88.9500 88.9500 4 138 0.71224 8 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 89.0100 89.1000 89.0100 89.1000 2 107 0.9792 11 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.4000 67.1575 66.4000 66.8725 4872 10742 1167.39764 17431 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 67.1000 67.3650 67.0100 67.0575 90 544 16.7277 249 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8600 55.1550 54.8050 54.8875 85286 885707 108746.7371 1977313 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0800 55.4025 55.0550 55.1300 3998 237292 5616.33976 101662 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.3400 55.6325 55.2900 55.3550 636 103097 732.07626 13192 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6650 55.8500 55.5125 55.5575 284 51401 349.20151 6269 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.9950 56.0600 55.7550 55.8150 114 34393 127.99271 2291 USDINR 29-May-13 56.2250 56.2500 55.9500 55.9500 23 4885 35.18138 628 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6725 0 3554 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4500 0 2096 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1875 0 2108 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4125 0 3342 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0000 57.0000 57.0000 57.0000 3 1857 1.482 26 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.1625 57.2200 57.1625 57.2200 3 92 2.28765 40 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)