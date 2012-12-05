Dec 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 90,336.314 million rupees Open interest : 1,429,614 Volume : 1,622,966 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.9700 71.9700 71.5350 71.6050 6658 35693 2748.759 38339 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.9350 72.1050 71.7375 71.8775 329 4657 148.05882 2057 EURINR 26-Feb-13 72.3000 72.3000 72.2800 72.2800 7 637 9.90419 137 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 88.4000 88.4000 87.9800 88.1550 4297 24912 1516.82187 17215 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.4300 88.5750 88.2600 88.4550 116 2540 40.84692 462 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.7500 88.7500 88.5200 88.5200 2 136 0.35477 4 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.9700 88.9700 88.8000 88.8000 2 109 1.06577 12 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.5425 66.6550 66.3800 66.5750 4498 11300 1011.96118 15217 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.6475 66.8700 66.6000 66.7775 104 580 28.70116 430 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8500 54.8500 54.6400 54.7750 62927 893297 80466.56335 1469935 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5025 55.0925 54.5025 55.0200 2736 246233 2958.85718 53801 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.2325 55.2925 55.1225 55.2450 618 103494 787.91863 14268 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.4500 55.5000 55.3500 55.4825 198 53118 391.90799 7069 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.7050 55.7375 55.6050 55.7175 76 34219 134.06218 2407 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7925 55.9500 55.7925 55.9475 33 4951 32.18989 576 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.0350 56.1500 56.0350 56.1000 5 3789 14.85074 265 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2200 56.3100 56.2200 56.3100 4 2595 36.19378 643 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.5200 56.5250 56.5200 56.5250 3 2092 5.65223 100 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.7000 56.7000 56.6900 56.6900 3 3313 1.64402 29 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6200 0 1857 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8350 0 92 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)