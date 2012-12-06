Dec 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 137,909.82 million rupees Open interest : 1,459,968 Volume : 2,495,314 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 71.3900 71.4450 70.8200 70.9425 8576 35194 3925.71001 55174 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.4800 71.7275 71.0700 71.1925 451 5834 254.99418 3577 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.5300 0 637 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.9200 88.0575 87.3200 87.4500 4643 22894 1584.37184 18053 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.1000 88.3375 87.6350 87.7450 283 2619 115.9951 1317 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1625 0 136 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.5000 88.5000 88.4600 88.4600 2 107 0.17696 2 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.2050 66.3425 65.7600 65.8525 4494 12433 1083.16261 16391 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.4000 66.5750 66.0300 66.0875 181 668 39.8508 601 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.6700 54.7750 54.2175 54.2925 89033 898227 122124.5389 2240015 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.9125 55.0175 54.4675 54.5525 4974 263779 6459.54823 118006 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0450 55.2375 54.7025 54.7750 1245 108013 1782.85874 32434 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3250 55.4700 54.9475 55.0375 294 56149 432.14255 7825 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.6575 55.7000 55.1900 55.2500 146 34615 89.61868 1616 USDINR 29-May-13 55.8725 55.8725 55.4000 55.4600 20 4945 15.61299 281 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4925 0 3789 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7700 0 2595 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.1500 56.1500 56.1500 56.1500 1 2092 0.05615 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.2425 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0000 57.0000 56.6500 56.6500 2 1837 1.19 21 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.7050 0 92 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)