Dec 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 121,949.09 million rupees Open interest : 1,460,218 Volume : 2,202,947 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.5725 70.7350 70.3275 70.6475 9216 29905 3784.86626 53670 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.9500 71.0000 70.6175 70.8850 404 5505 182.44241 2577 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.0000 71.0000 70.9500 71.0000 9 611 2.98108 42 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.4225 87.7200 87.1000 87.6475 5779 22694 1777.73083 20340 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.7150 88.0075 87.3425 87.9350 159 2638 40.41172 461 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.4900 0 136 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.9250 0 107 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.8525 66.4400 65.7425 66.3850 5326 11949 1396.46474 21118 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.5000 66.6800 65.9150 66.6375 264 708 54.71804 825 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 66.1500 66.7000 66.1500 66.7000 4 1 3.4541 52 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.3500 54.7650 54.2725 54.7075 92183 881761 107869.2759 1979185 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.6100 55.0075 54.5250 54.9625 4797 282038 5238.605 95667 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.8750 55.2400 54.7575 55.1900 1118 109983 1175.08411 21370 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.1325 55.4800 55.0000 55.4375 256 57316 275.92515 4992 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.2850 55.7200 55.2300 55.7075 118 36002 123.94376 2234 USDINR 29-May-13 55.6000 55.9000 55.4725 55.9000 16 5101 13.9257 250 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.6700 55.9700 55.6700 55.9025 3 3799 1.45188 26 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.7000 55.7000 55.7000 55.7000 2 2595 0.8355 15 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.9025 55.9025 55.9025 55.9025 3 2092 1.39756 25 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.8400 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.6525 56.6525 56.6525 56.6525 1 1837 0.05665 1 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.7100 57.1100 56.7100 57.1100 11 127 5.52697 97 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)