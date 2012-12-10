Dec 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,847.33 million rupees Open interest : 1,438,021 Volume : 1,960,338 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.4850 70.6150 70.2200 70.5900 7665 31207 3697.89888 52538 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.6025 70.8600 70.4600 70.8400 144 5560 43.15428 611 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.0500 71.0500 71.0500 71.0500 1 611 0.1421 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.7000 87.7775 87.1400 87.7150 4611 21161 1664.40892 19029 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.6100 88.0600 87.5725 88.0300 90 2685 24.85741 283 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.0025 88.0025 88.0025 88.0025 2 147 0.96808 11 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.9825 0 107 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.1300 66.5700 65.9900 66.5275 5524 15416 1843.67284 27801 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.3200 66.7900 66.2150 66.7400 171 777 45.75114 688 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 67.1500 67.1500 67.0000 67.0000 2 3 0.2683 4 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.6050 54.7450 54.4550 54.6875 65380 848360 96112.97387 1760809 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8100 54.9900 54.7125 54.9375 3083 287437 3989.33339 72746 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.8325 55.2200 54.8325 55.1775 572 110875 954.03643 17325 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.2100 55.4500 55.1800 55.4100 220 58821 426.10274 7705 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.4275 55.6575 55.3400 55.6475 36 36046 28.33 510 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7400 55.8600 55.7000 55.8550 18 5090 11.77699 211 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 55.9025 1 3749 2.80413 50 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7100 0 2595 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.9625 0 2092 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1925 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.6525 0 1837 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0600 57.1100 57.0600 57.0775 2 132 0.85615 15 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)