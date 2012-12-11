Dec 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 101,235.44 million rupees Open interest : 1,407,251 Volume : 1,830,901 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.5150 70.6600 70.3600 70.5950 6042 30468 2562.56678 36329 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.8700 70.9100 70.6500 70.8450 145 5824 41.19181 582 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.1000 71.1000 71.1000 71.1000 4 621 2.134 30 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.6825 87.7700 87.4800 87.5550 4363 20302 1244.99048 14213 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0000 88.0500 87.7800 87.8525 174 2892 67.68558 770 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 88.7050 0 147 0 0 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 89.1375 0 107 0 0 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 66.3000 66.3000 65.9475 65.9975 5936 11945 1868.10728 28260 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.4425 66.4950 66.2175 66.2575 172 965 44.52817 671 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.2650 0 3 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.6100 54.6275 54.4175 54.4775 66887 818674 91522.62999 1679325 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.8125 54.8725 54.6700 54.7300 2525 287147 2264.68926 41366 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0725 55.0975 54.9125 54.9675 840 110953 1018.01921 18519 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.3175 55.3175 55.1500 55.2225 303 61980 522.16696 9458 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.5200 55.5625 55.4150 55.4700 39 35981 32.96045 594 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7225 55.7750 55.6200 55.7000 21 5407 32.41561 582 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4275 0 3749 0 0 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.7075 0 2595 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.2000 56.3000 56.2000 56.2500 20 2209 11.3625 202 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.1900 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4500 0 1837 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.0775 0 132 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)