Dec 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 90,750.985 million rupees Open interest : 1,404,505 Volume : 1,639,501 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.7700 70.9725 70.6225 70.9400 7306 37142 3149.95811 44494 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.0675 71.2200 70.9225 71.1550 148 6068 80.06745 1127 EURINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 71.4575 0 621 0 0 EURINR 27-Mar-13 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 1 5 0.3575 5 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.7425 87.9425 87.5300 87.8700 4047 20526 1292.30945 14735 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 87.9425 88.2350 87.8450 88.1575 210 3255 91.35821 1038 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.3000 88.4425 88.3000 88.4425 3 150 0.26505 3 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.6500 88.6500 88.6500 88.6500 1 108 0.08865 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.9000 65.9950 65.5300 65.7075 4200 13444 1248.79231 18996 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 66.2350 66.2350 65.8050 65.9725 161 1007 27.32925 414 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.7825 0 3 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.4200 54.5200 54.3150 54.4575 66173 810292 80146.64702 1472747 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.6600 54.7775 54.5700 54.7100 2835 285068 2975.87071 54422 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.9200 55.0025 54.8075 54.9525 747 109948 1098.79046 20006 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.1700 55.2200 55.0600 55.1900 293 62518 423.29631 7674 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.4000 55.4750 55.3175 55.4500 29 35963 13.02699 235 USDINR 29-May-13 55.6500 55.6950 55.6000 55.6500 32 5650 24.14761 434 USDINR 26-Jun-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.1825 6 2749 85.67831 1525 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.4650 6 2497 86.21856 1525 USDINR 28-Aug-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.2500 0 2209 0 0 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.5100 56.5100 56.5000 56.5000 2 3313 6.2151 110 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7500 56.7500 56.7500 56.7500 1 1837 0.5675 10 USDINR 27-Nov-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.4100 0 132 0 0 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)