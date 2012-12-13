Dec 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 125,615.02 million rupees Open interest : 1,421,956 Volume : 2,266,854 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.9600 71.3350 70.9000 71.2675 9434 34352 4196.83366 58999 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.3075 71.5800 71.1500 71.5175 550 8263 378.99513 5309 EURINR 26-Feb-13 71.5000 72.1000 71.5000 72.1000 9 644 2.79437 39 EURINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 72.2425 0 5 0 0 GBPINR 27-Dec-12 87.8600 88.0850 87.5025 88.0025 4827 21240 1705.9305 19431 GBPINR 29-Jan-13 88.0025 88.3800 87.8100 88.3025 245 3650 98.8331 1121 GBPINR 26-Feb-13 88.1000 88.6000 88.1000 88.6000 5 152 0.4419 5 GBPINR 27-Mar-13 88.8000 88.8000 88.8000 88.8000 1 109 0.0888 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-12 65.1800 65.5750 64.8675 65.4625 7130 10442 2195.00468 33683 JPYINR 29-Jan-13 65.3275 65.8325 65.0775 65.7475 453 1538 95.07218 1454 JPYINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.5150 0 3 0 0 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.3875 54.6650 54.2400 54.6225 80385 817010 110005.5016 2020247 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.5875 54.9100 54.5000 54.8775 4079 298659 5221.68674 95435 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.8150 55.1500 54.7400 55.1000 1230 109039 1335.36307 24291 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3925 55.3675 54.3925 55.3500 248 62149 286.36615 5185 USDINR 26-Apr-13 55.3000 55.6100 55.2450 55.5900 64 36221 47.36099 854 USDINR 29-May-13 55.5050 55.8625 55.2200 55.8475 37 5737 10.23959 184 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.8725 55.9450 55.8000 55.9450 5 2704 31.6054 565 USDINR 29-Jul-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.5850 0 2497 0 0 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.3000 56.3000 56.3000 56.3000 1 2210 0.0563 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 56.5000 0 3313 0 0 USDINR 29-Oct-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.3250 0 1837 0 0 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0400 57.1600 57.0400 57.1600 5 182 2.85415 50 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)